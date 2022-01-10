기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Customs Service and the food industry say exports of instant noodles ramyeon jumped about ten percent year on year to roughly 608 million U.S. dollars between January and November last year. This is larger than the previous record of some 603 million dollars set in 2020. It is also more than triple the 186 million dollars, which was recorded in 2011. By country, China accoutned for the largest portion of 133 million dollars, followed by the U.S. and Japan.
The Financial Supervisory Service says foreign investors kept up net buying on the Korean stock market for the second straight month in December. According to the FSS’ report on foreigners’ investment trends released Monday, they purchased Korean listed stocks worth nearly 4.36 trillion won last month. In detail, foreigners bought about 3.7 trillion won worth of stocks on the main bourse KOSPI and 662 billion won on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ. As of late December, foreigners held over 785 trillion won worth of Korean stocks, which was up 51 trillion won from the previous month and accounted for 28.7 percent of the total market value.
The Korea Customs Service and the food industry say exports of instant noodles ramyeon jumped about ten percent year on year to roughly 608 million U.S. dollars between January and November last year. This is larger than the previous record of some 603 million dollars set in 2020. It is also more than triple the 186 million dollars, which was recorded in 2011. By country, China accoutned for the largest portion of 133 million dollars, followed by the U.S. and Japan.
The Financial Supervisory Service says foreign investors kept up net buying on the Korean stock market for the second straight month in December. According to the FSS’ report on foreigners’ investment trends released Monday, they purchased Korean listed stocks worth nearly 4.36 trillion won last month. In detail, foreigners bought about 3.7 trillion won worth of stocks on the main bourse KOSPI and 662 billion won on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ. As of late December, foreigners held over 785 trillion won worth of Korean stocks, which was up 51 trillion won from the previous month and accounted for 28.7 percent of the total market value.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-01-10 15:30:04
- 수정2022-01-10 16:46:14
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Customs Service and the food industry say exports of instant noodles ramyeon jumped about ten percent year on year to roughly 608 million U.S. dollars between January and November last year. This is larger than the previous record of some 603 million dollars set in 2020. It is also more than triple the 186 million dollars, which was recorded in 2011. By country, China accoutned for the largest portion of 133 million dollars, followed by the U.S. and Japan.
The Financial Supervisory Service says foreign investors kept up net buying on the Korean stock market for the second straight month in December. According to the FSS’ report on foreigners’ investment trends released Monday, they purchased Korean listed stocks worth nearly 4.36 trillion won last month. In detail, foreigners bought about 3.7 trillion won worth of stocks on the main bourse KOSPI and 662 billion won on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ. As of late December, foreigners held over 785 trillion won worth of Korean stocks, which was up 51 trillion won from the previous month and accounted for 28.7 percent of the total market value.
The Korea Customs Service and the food industry say exports of instant noodles ramyeon jumped about ten percent year on year to roughly 608 million U.S. dollars between January and November last year. This is larger than the previous record of some 603 million dollars set in 2020. It is also more than triple the 186 million dollars, which was recorded in 2011. By country, China accoutned for the largest portion of 133 million dollars, followed by the U.S. and Japan.
The Financial Supervisory Service says foreign investors kept up net buying on the Korean stock market for the second straight month in December. According to the FSS’ report on foreigners’ investment trends released Monday, they purchased Korean listed stocks worth nearly 4.36 trillion won last month. In detail, foreigners bought about 3.7 trillion won worth of stocks on the main bourse KOSPI and 662 billion won on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ. As of late December, foreigners held over 785 trillion won worth of Korean stocks, which was up 51 trillion won from the previous month and accounted for 28.7 percent of the total market value.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-