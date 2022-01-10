MOTHER OF LEE HAN-YEOL DIES News Today 입력 2022.01.10 (15:30) 수정 2022.01.10 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Bae Eun-sim, mother of the late Lee Han-yeol, the symbol of the 1987 democratization movement, has died yesterday at age 82. Mourners are visiting her memorial altar to remember her life dedicated to continuing her dead son’s legacy.



[Pkg]



Lee Han-yeol, a college student, died when he was hit with a tear gas canister during a pro-democracy protest in June, 1987. The tragedy of this 20-year-old sparked the June democratization movement. It also completely changed the life of his mother, Bae Eun-sim. She was just an ordinary homemaker in Gwangju. But since her son’s death, she devoted herself to the democratization movement, earning the nickname “the mother of June.” She also played a big role in legislating the Act for the Restoration of Honor and Compensation to Activists of Democratization Movement and the Special Act on the Clarification of Suspicious Deaths.



[Soundbite] Bae Eun-sim(Mother of the late Lee Han-yeol (2009 KBS)) : "I always think that I’m not alone, that I am with Han-yeol. Others may only see me, one person, but I think that I am always two."



Even at an old age, Bae Eun-sim often traveled between Gwangju and Seoul to restore the honor of those who died during the movement.



[Soundbite] Park Jae-man(Head, Gwangju Citizens’ Association) : "She continued to work and help with civic activities. I am sad to suddenly hear such tragic news."



The Lee Han-yeol Memorial Foundation said that her last wish was the legislation of an act honoring and compensating those who contributed to the democratization movement.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-gun(Director, Lee Han-yeol Memorial Foundation) : "I believe her last wish is for the act on honoring the democratization activists to be legislated and their honor restored."



President Moon Jae-in personally came to the funeral home to comfort her grieving family. He said the late Lee Han-yeol and Bae Eun-sim’s sacrifice and dedication to continue her son’s legacy helped build today’s democracy in Korea. Notable political figures and presidential candidates including Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Suk-yeol, Sim Sang-jung and Ahn Cheol-soo all paid their condolences to the deceased. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday and she will be buried in Mangwol-dong Cemetery in Gwangju, where her son was also buried.

MOTHER OF LEE HAN-YEOL DIES

입력 2022-01-10 15:30:05 수정 2022-01-10 16:46:14 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Bae Eun-sim, mother of the late Lee Han-yeol, the symbol of the 1987 democratization movement, has died yesterday at age 82. Mourners are visiting her memorial altar to remember her life dedicated to continuing her dead son’s legacy.



[Pkg]



Lee Han-yeol, a college student, died when he was hit with a tear gas canister during a pro-democracy protest in June, 1987. The tragedy of this 20-year-old sparked the June democratization movement. It also completely changed the life of his mother, Bae Eun-sim. She was just an ordinary homemaker in Gwangju. But since her son’s death, she devoted herself to the democratization movement, earning the nickname “the mother of June.” She also played a big role in legislating the Act for the Restoration of Honor and Compensation to Activists of Democratization Movement and the Special Act on the Clarification of Suspicious Deaths.



[Soundbite] Bae Eun-sim(Mother of the late Lee Han-yeol (2009 KBS)) : "I always think that I’m not alone, that I am with Han-yeol. Others may only see me, one person, but I think that I am always two."



Even at an old age, Bae Eun-sim often traveled between Gwangju and Seoul to restore the honor of those who died during the movement.



[Soundbite] Park Jae-man(Head, Gwangju Citizens’ Association) : "She continued to work and help with civic activities. I am sad to suddenly hear such tragic news."



The Lee Han-yeol Memorial Foundation said that her last wish was the legislation of an act honoring and compensating those who contributed to the democratization movement.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-gun(Director, Lee Han-yeol Memorial Foundation) : "I believe her last wish is for the act on honoring the democratization activists to be legislated and their honor restored."



President Moon Jae-in personally came to the funeral home to comfort her grieving family. He said the late Lee Han-yeol and Bae Eun-sim’s sacrifice and dedication to continue her son’s legacy helped build today’s democracy in Korea. Notable political figures and presidential candidates including Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Suk-yeol, Sim Sang-jung and Ahn Cheol-soo all paid their condolences to the deceased. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday and she will be buried in Mangwol-dong Cemetery in Gwangju, where her son was also buried.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

