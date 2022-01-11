기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung today declared his vision for a new economy, that is for Korea to become the world's fifth strongest economic power. To this aim, he called for a major shift in science and technology and vowed to advance ten strategic technologies including AI, quantum and space aviation under presidential projects. Main opposition People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol held a press conference today and unveiled plans to set up a post-COVID-19 response committee aimed at overcoming the crisis and introduce a system where the state is responsible for essential medical care. He also addressed the country's low birthrate, vowing to provide one million won each month for one year to all newborns.
- LEE＆YOON’S PRESIDENTIAL PLEDGES
