O YEONG-SU WINS GOLDEN GLOBE News Today 입력 2022.01.11 (15:29) 수정 2022.01.11 (16:53)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korean actor O Yeong-su has won the country’s first Golden Globe award for his role in the Netflix hit “Squid Game.”This shows the Golden Globe, criticized for its lack of diversity, has acknowledged the surging popularity of South Korean dramas.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "We are Gganbu."



A cruel, merciless contest by killing others in order to survive. In “Squid Game,” O Yeong-su played a mysterious old man known as “gganbu grandpa,” who controls the embattled protagonists and arouses both pity and fear among viewers. The 78 year-old was acclaimed for his performance perfectly portraying extreme emotions. He has become the first Korean actor to bag a Golden Globe award. O received best TV supporting actor.



[Soundbite] O Yeong-su(Actor) : "After hearing the news, I told myself for the first time, “You're a nice dude”."



The Golden Globes is one of the two major film awards along with the Oscars. However, it has been criticized for lacking diversity and overlooking non-English productions. The critically acclaimed Korean movies “Parasite” and “Minari” were not even nominated for best film and actors’ awards. But this year, Squid Game won three nominations for best TV series, best actor and best supporting actor.



[Soundbite] Jeon Chan-il(Film Critic) : "This indicates the Golden Globes is changing, despite its past stubborn resistance. I think O Yeong-su deserves the honor."



O has devoted most of his 55 year-career to stage play.



[Soundbite] O Yeong-su(Actor) : "It seems I cannot attend the award ceremony just like before because I have shows to perform. It is a promise I made with viewers. I cannot go. Instead, I am considering sending my daughter."



He again heads back to the stage, saying audiences are the reason for an actor to exist.

O YEONG-SU WINS GOLDEN GLOBE

입력 2022-01-11 15:29:12 수정 2022-01-11 16:53:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korean actor O Yeong-su has won the country’s first Golden Globe award for his role in the Netflix hit “Squid Game.”This shows the Golden Globe, criticized for its lack of diversity, has acknowledged the surging popularity of South Korean dramas.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "We are Gganbu."



A cruel, merciless contest by killing others in order to survive. In “Squid Game,” O Yeong-su played a mysterious old man known as “gganbu grandpa,” who controls the embattled protagonists and arouses both pity and fear among viewers. The 78 year-old was acclaimed for his performance perfectly portraying extreme emotions. He has become the first Korean actor to bag a Golden Globe award. O received best TV supporting actor.



[Soundbite] O Yeong-su(Actor) : "After hearing the news, I told myself for the first time, “You're a nice dude”."



The Golden Globes is one of the two major film awards along with the Oscars. However, it has been criticized for lacking diversity and overlooking non-English productions. The critically acclaimed Korean movies “Parasite” and “Minari” were not even nominated for best film and actors’ awards. But this year, Squid Game won three nominations for best TV series, best actor and best supporting actor.



[Soundbite] Jeon Chan-il(Film Critic) : "This indicates the Golden Globes is changing, despite its past stubborn resistance. I think O Yeong-su deserves the honor."



O has devoted most of his 55 year-career to stage play.



[Soundbite] O Yeong-su(Actor) : "It seems I cannot attend the award ceremony just like before because I have shows to perform. It is a promise I made with viewers. I cannot go. Instead, I am considering sending my daughter."



He again heads back to the stage, saying audiences are the reason for an actor to exist.