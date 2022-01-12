기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today in regards to the spread of the omicron variant that all disease control measures should be overhauled preemptively, from quarantine, screening and epidemiological investigations to medical responses such as hospital bed availability and patient treatment and vaccination. He added that the omicron variant is rapidly replacing the delta variant to the point of accounting for 12.5% of local cases in just a month and a half and that experts project that the omicron will become the dominant variant before long.
- PRIME MINISTER ON OMICRON
