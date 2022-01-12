LEE’S PLEDGE ON NEW ECONOMY News Today 입력 2022.01.12 (15:12) 수정 2022.01.12 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With only two months left until the presidential election, the candidates’ visions for Korea’s future are taking more concrete shape. The ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed to build the world’s fifth largest economy and pledged to create two million new jobs by making large investments in digital conversion.



[Pkg]



DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed making Korea the world’s fifth largest economy. He vowed to turn this unstable and conflict-ridden era into an era of opportunity.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "It’s a new economy of growth. Now is the golden time when we can turn the crisis of grand transition into an opportunity for growth."



Lee said that grand transformation is needed in four areas – science and technology, industry, education and land - for Korea to become one of the world's 5 superpowers. He presented key tasks, providing clear direction to his pledge formerly known only as“transitional fair growth.” The tasks include top ten future strategies such as digital investments worth 135 trillion won, creating two million new jobs, as well as supporting artificial intelligence and aerospace technology sectors.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "I will provide bold support so that development plans can be made in the long term, not in the administration term."



He also pledged to make a capable government through public sector reforms and fix the capital market with financial reforms. The DP candidate emphasized the state will train one million digital technology specialists.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "I will build a Korean-style human capital system and provide educational support of up to KRW 15 mn."



Lee's ideas about a new economy are meant to highlight his competence as an economic president. On Wednesday Lee met with business leaders of Korea’s ten largest groups, including Samsung, Hyundai Motor, and SK. After discussing pending economic issues, he announced his policy pledges for industrial development.

LEE’S PLEDGE ON NEW ECONOMY

입력 2022-01-12 15:12:00 수정 2022-01-12 16:45:46 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With only two months left until the presidential election, the candidates’ visions for Korea’s future are taking more concrete shape. The ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed to build the world’s fifth largest economy and pledged to create two million new jobs by making large investments in digital conversion.



[Pkg]



DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed making Korea the world’s fifth largest economy. He vowed to turn this unstable and conflict-ridden era into an era of opportunity.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "It’s a new economy of growth. Now is the golden time when we can turn the crisis of grand transition into an opportunity for growth."



Lee said that grand transformation is needed in four areas – science and technology, industry, education and land - for Korea to become one of the world's 5 superpowers. He presented key tasks, providing clear direction to his pledge formerly known only as“transitional fair growth.” The tasks include top ten future strategies such as digital investments worth 135 trillion won, creating two million new jobs, as well as supporting artificial intelligence and aerospace technology sectors.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "I will provide bold support so that development plans can be made in the long term, not in the administration term."



He also pledged to make a capable government through public sector reforms and fix the capital market with financial reforms. The DP candidate emphasized the state will train one million digital technology specialists.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "I will build a Korean-style human capital system and provide educational support of up to KRW 15 mn."



Lee's ideas about a new economy are meant to highlight his competence as an economic president. On Wednesday Lee met with business leaders of Korea’s ten largest groups, including Samsung, Hyundai Motor, and SK. After discussing pending economic issues, he announced his policy pledges for industrial development.