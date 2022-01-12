WITNESS INVOLVING LEE’S CASE FOUND DEAD News Today 입력 2022.01.12 (15:12) 수정 2022.01.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Mr. Lee who first alleged that Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s attorney was paid 300 million won and two billion won in stocks for defending the former Gyeonggi governor in a 2018 election law violation case, was found dead in a motel in Yangcheon-gu District at around 8:40 p.m. Mr. Lee’s family had reported him missing yesterday evening, claiming that they hadn’t been able to contact him for three days.

[Anchor Lead]



