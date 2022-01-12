기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo said unifying with his People Power Party counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol is an issue that will be considered later if the majority of the people want it. People’s Party campaign manager Lee Tae-kyu said in a radio interview that people will tell which candidate is more capable of replacing this government but reiterated that it is not an issue to be discussed right now.
- AHN CHEOL SOO ON UNIFYING WITH YOON
