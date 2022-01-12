기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

AHN CHEOL SOO ON UNIFYING WITH YOON
입력 2022.01.12 (15:12) 수정 2022.01.12 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo said unifying with his People Power Party counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol is an issue that will be considered later if the majority of the people want it. People’s Party campaign manager Lee Tae-kyu said in a radio interview that people will tell which candidate is more capable of replacing this government but reiterated that it is not an issue to be discussed right now.
  • AHN CHEOL SOO ON UNIFYING WITH YOON
    • 입력 2022-01-12 15:12:00
    • 수정2022-01-12 16:45:47
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo said unifying with his People Power Party counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol is an issue that will be considered later if the majority of the people want it. People’s Party campaign manager Lee Tae-kyu said in a radio interview that people will tell which candidate is more capable of replacing this government but reiterated that it is not an issue to be discussed right now.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!