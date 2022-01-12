BAE EUN-SIM LAID TO REST News Today 입력 2022.01.12 (15:12) 수정 2022.01.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Bae Eun-sim, the mother of late student activist Lee Han-yeol, has been laid to rest following her funeral on Tuesday. She was buried at Mangwol cemetery park, the same place as her son. Bae devoted her life to the democratic cause since Lee died 35 years ago.



[Pkg]



Bae Eun-sim dedicated her life to the pro-democracy movement since her son passed away more than 3 decades ago. On her 83rd birthday, family and mourners see her off in tears.



[Soundbite] Shin Gi-seon(Mourner) : "I dropped everything and just came. The late Bae Eun-sim cared for the vulnerable and weak and tried to make a better world."



Funeral procedures ended at the May 18 Democracy Square in Gwangju, the former site of the Jeollanamdo provincial government. Her remains have been transferred to Mangwol cemetery park in Gwangju where she looks over her son’s burial ground. Family members put the mother and son’s portraits side by side and prayed for their peaceful rest.



[Soundbite] Lee Suk-rye(Eldest daughter) : "I will deeply cherish the blessings received from everyone and step closer to the democratic path pursued by my mother."



Mourners also pledged to achieve legislation of a compensation act for people with democratic merits. It's something Bae had been striving for.



[Soundbite] Jang Nam-soo(Association of Families of Victims of Pro-Democracy Movement) : "The priority is to have the compensation bill passed by no later than the first half of this year."



The mother overcame sorrow of losing her son by taking care of bereaved families of other victims of the pro-democracy movement. She now rests in peace after leading a bitter, grief-stricken life.

