HONG ON SUPPORTING VACCINE INDUSTRY
입력 2022.01.13 (15:32) 수정 2022.01.13 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has announced plans to foster the vaccine industry and provide it with financial support worth 6.3 trillion won by 2024. He also revealed goals to commercialize the nation’s first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine within the first half of this year. Hong also promised to support the development of various COVID-19 treatments including oral pills. The minister said the government will legislate a law on bolstering the bio-health industry this year.
