HONG ON SUPPORTING VACCINE INDUSTRY News Today 입력 2022.01.13 (15:32) 수정 2022.01.13 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has announced plans to foster the vaccine industry and provide it with financial support worth 6.3 trillion won by 2024. He also revealed goals to commercialize the nation’s first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine within the first half of this year. Hong also promised to support the development of various COVID-19 treatments including oral pills. The minister said the government will legislate a law on bolstering the bio-health industry this year.



HONG ON SUPPORTING VACCINE INDUSTRY

입력 2022-01-13 15:32:15 수정 2022-01-13 16:47:25 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has announced plans to foster the vaccine industry and provide it with financial support worth 6.3 trillion won by 2024. He also revealed goals to commercialize the nation’s first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine within the first half of this year. Hong also promised to support the development of various COVID-19 treatments including oral pills. The minister said the government will legislate a law on bolstering the bio-health industry this year.

