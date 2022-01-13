U.S. IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON N.KOREA News Today 입력 2022.01.13 (15:32) 수정 2022.01.13 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The United States started imposing sanctions on North Korea for launching ballistic missiles. Washington first froze the local assets of those who supplied North Korea with materials needed for missile development.



[Pkg]



The United States placed sanctions on seven individuals and one Russian entity. The sanctioned people include a representative of the Second Academy of Natural Sciences involved in North Korea’s development of ballistic missiles. These sanctions were imposed in less than 48 hours after North Korea launched ballistic missiles which they claimed to be hypersonic missiles.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(Spokesperson for the U.S. State Dept.(Jan. 12))



The Office of Foreign Assets Control under the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned six DPRK nationals for procuring communications equipment, steel and other materials from China and Russia for North Korea’s missile development. Those North Koreans include Choe Myong-hyon and Sim Kwang-sok belonging to the Second Academy of Natural Sciences. One Russian national and a Russian entity placed on the same sanctions list were reportedly involved in the transport and transaction of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction. Their assets in the United States are frozen and they are forbidden to engage in any transactions with individuals or corporations associated with the United States. The U.S. State Department pressured the U.N. Security Council by saying that it is important to send a strong and consistent message to counter the North’s ballistic missile program.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(Spokesperson for the U.S. State Dept.)



It was hinted that Washington could sanction Pyongyang on its own if additional provocations come from North Korea. This is the Biden administration’s second sanction against North Korea, following the one placed on North Korean Defense Minister Ri Yong-gil last month for human rights abuses.

