기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

1ST AUTOPSY RESULTS OF WITNESS
입력 2022.01.13 (15:32) 수정 2022.01.13 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Police say they have received the results of an autopsy on a person who raised allegations that a business had paid attorney fees for Lee Jae-myung. According to the National Forensic Service, the man was suffering from a heart disease and died from a rupture in the aorta.
  • 1ST AUTOPSY RESULTS OF WITNESS
    • 입력 2022-01-13 15:32:16
    • 수정2022-01-13 16:47:25
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Police say they have received the results of an autopsy on a person who raised allegations that a business had paid attorney fees for Lee Jae-myung. According to the National Forensic Service, the man was suffering from a heart disease and died from a rupture in the aorta.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!