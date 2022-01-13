기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Police say they have received the results of an autopsy on a person who raised allegations that a business had paid attorney fees for Lee Jae-myung. According to the National Forensic Service, the man was suffering from a heart disease and died from a rupture in the aorta.
- 1ST AUTOPSY RESULTS OF WITNESS
- 입력 2022-01-13 15:32:16
- 수정2022-01-13 16:47:25
