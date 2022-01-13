1ST AUTOPSY RESULTS OF WITNESS News Today 입력 2022.01.13 (15:32) 수정 2022.01.13 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Police say they have received the results of an autopsy on a person who raised allegations that a business had paid attorney fees for Lee Jae-myung. According to the National Forensic Service, the man was suffering from a heart disease and died from a rupture in the aorta.

