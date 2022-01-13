기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Air Force says it appears the pilot of an F-5E fighter jet did not make an emergency escape and opted to crash into a nearby hill in order to save civilian houses. The Air Force made the announcement today based on the analysis of the plane’s flight recorder collected from the scene. The pilot failed to eject and died after the fighter jet crashed in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do province, on Tuesday.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission says it launched an investigation, as a nuclear reactor came to a sudden halt at the Hanul Power Plant in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The reactor automatically shut down at 1:26 a.m. today after a coolant pump stopped working. Both the commission and the power plant confirmed that despite the shutdown, no radiation leak was found and the radiation level is being maintained at usual levels.
- NEWS BRIEF
