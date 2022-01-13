LETTERS TO SOLDIERS CAUSE DISPUTE News Today 입력 2022.01.13 (15:32) 수정 2022.01.13 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Students at a girls’ high school in Seoul were told to write letters to young men serving in the military. But some students caused a controversy when they wrote mocking letters to the soldiers. Other students argue that the rude letters were written in protest of the school’s unilateral policy.



[Pkg]



These photos were posted on an online community on Tuesday. They were taken from group letters sent to soldiers by high school students in Seoul on December 30th. In a letter written on a torn piece of notebook paper, a female high schooler writes, “Military giving you a hard time? Stay positive!” There were such sentences as “You cannot be called a man unless you overcome this much” or “If it snows, shovel it away.” In another letter, a student wrote, “Does the military serve shine muscat grapes?” and “Don’t pick up the soap. I wish you happy days.” This school established ties with a military unit and gave students 2 hours to write letters to soldiers. The activity was recognized as an hour of volunteer work by the school.



[Soundbite] Employee of Girl’s high school(VOICE MODIFIED) : "Not every student was forced to write a letter. Some students wrote inappropriate remarks."



One student claims such rude letters were written in protest of the school policy and that very few took such action.



[Soundbite] Student of Girl’s high school(VOICE MODIFIED) : "Many students wrote nice letters and drew pretty pictures for two hours. I think it’s unfair to criticize us all when only a few wrote such letters."



Internet comments were mostly negative, like “Why would they take it out on the soldiers?” and “They should have maintained a minimal level of courtesy.” A petition was posted on the Cheong Wa Dae national petition site asking for a ban on such a program by girls’ high schools, arguing that it is inappropriate to force young female students to write letters to grown men.





