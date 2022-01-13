PROGRESS IN 5G HIGH-FREQUENCY NETWORK News Today 입력 2022.01.13 (15:32) 수정 2022.01.13 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A 5G high-frequency environment is essential for creating realistic holograms or virtual reality content. The government and telecom providers promised to build a 5G high-frequency wireless network within three years, but has that promised been kept? Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Singer Kim Hyun-shik, who passed away more than three decades ago, makes an holographic appearance on stage. Another deceased singer, Yoo Jae-ha, who also died more than 30 years ago, stages an enrapturing performance. A big upgrade from sourcing old video files, these two performances were created using state-of-the-art laser holograms. Relying on high-resolution and AI technologies, the revived singers in hologram can even talk to their audience. But with the current internet speed, transmitting video content is impossible.



[Soundbite] Oh Byung-ki(3D Factory) : "Streaming realistic holograms through servers in real time lacks stability."



Investing in 5G 28GHz base stations is essential in promoting such future-oriented industries including holograms and autonomous driving, that rely heavily on telecom services. The nation's three major telecom providers promised to build 45,000 base stations, 15,000 each, within three years. The government ordered the construction of at least 4,500 bases, or ten percent of the promised number. Has that promise been kept three years later? KBS has found the telecom service providers have reported only some two thousand base stations, fewer than half the number ordered by the government. Of those, 1,500 stations are yet to be completed. Although they are to be built jointly by the three telecom providers, the government says it will recognize them as all 4,500 stations that were initially required.



[Soundbite] Kim Joo-ho(People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy) : "It's nothing less than pretending there's no problem. 5G services must live up to its promised role."



The government has vowed stern measures such as withdrawing frequency waves unless the telecom providers complete all of their reported base stations by April.

PROGRESS IN 5G HIGH-FREQUENCY NETWORK

입력 2022-01-13 15:32:17 수정 2022-01-13 16:47:26 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A 5G high-frequency environment is essential for creating realistic holograms or virtual reality content. The government and telecom providers promised to build a 5G high-frequency wireless network within three years, but has that promised been kept? Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Singer Kim Hyun-shik, who passed away more than three decades ago, makes an holographic appearance on stage. Another deceased singer, Yoo Jae-ha, who also died more than 30 years ago, stages an enrapturing performance. A big upgrade from sourcing old video files, these two performances were created using state-of-the-art laser holograms. Relying on high-resolution and AI technologies, the revived singers in hologram can even talk to their audience. But with the current internet speed, transmitting video content is impossible.



[Soundbite] Oh Byung-ki(3D Factory) : "Streaming realistic holograms through servers in real time lacks stability."



Investing in 5G 28GHz base stations is essential in promoting such future-oriented industries including holograms and autonomous driving, that rely heavily on telecom services. The nation's three major telecom providers promised to build 45,000 base stations, 15,000 each, within three years. The government ordered the construction of at least 4,500 bases, or ten percent of the promised number. Has that promise been kept three years later? KBS has found the telecom service providers have reported only some two thousand base stations, fewer than half the number ordered by the government. Of those, 1,500 stations are yet to be completed. Although they are to be built jointly by the three telecom providers, the government says it will recognize them as all 4,500 stations that were initially required.



[Soundbite] Kim Joo-ho(People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy) : "It's nothing less than pretending there's no problem. 5G services must live up to its promised role."



The government has vowed stern measures such as withdrawing frequency waves unless the telecom providers complete all of their reported base stations by April.