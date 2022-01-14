CAMERA FOOTAGE OF BUILDING COLLAPSE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Camera footage showing the collapsed apartment building in Gwangju just ten minutes before the tragedy has been released. It shows the floor, the walls and concrete placing all shaking. Police investigation into alleged shabby construction is gaining pace.
[Pkg]
This footage shows concrete placing on the 39th floor just ten minutes before the collapse. Even at a glance, the floor appears tilted. As the mold falls off, the concrete comes falling down as well.
[Soundbite] "That side is falling down."
Moments later, 16 floors plunge to the ground all at once.
[Soundbite] Oh Hee-taek(Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice) : "Concrete is always horizontal. The presence of sinkholes means that there is a serious problem in the structure. It caved in because of that."
Police secured camera footage that captured the scene just moments before the tragedy and are investigating the cause of the collapse. They raided the offices of three companies in charge of steel and concrete placing and obtained their work reports and delivery contracts. Police are trying to find out if excessive concrete placing in the cold weather caused the tragedy. They are also zeroing in on whether Hyundai Development Company issued direct instructions for concrete placing. Police will raid HDC's office at the site of the collapse as soon as it's deemed safe to enter. Earlier, police indicted the chief of the construction project for professional negligence resulting in death, and interrogated 14 other people as witnesses, including a supervisor and a tower crane operator.
