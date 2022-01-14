STATISTICS ON READING HABITS News Today 입력 2022.01.14 (15:30) 수정 2022.01.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A survey shows that 47.5% of Korean adults read at least one book in the past year while an average adult reads about 4.5 books a year. This is according to a culture ministry survey on 6,000 people 19 and older regarding their reading habits. The figure is down by 8.2 percentage points from 2019. The average number of books read annually is also down by three. However among people in their 20s, over 78 percent read at least one book, edging up 0.3 percentage points from 2019.

