DETERMINED FIGURE SKATERS News Today 입력 2022.01.14 (15:30) 수정 2022.01.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Two promising Korean figure skaters, You Young and Kim Ye-rim, are set to compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics. They are determined to do their best. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Kim Yu-na wrote a new chapter in Korean figure skating history at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. The then seven-year-old You Young began pursuing her figure skating ambitions after watching Kim Yu-na's stellar performance. You was not qualified to compete in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics four years ago because she was too young, but this year she will finally be able to show off her triple axel to the world. The young athlete will compete with the world's best of the best at the Beijing Olympics by performing to a beautiful melody from "Les Miserables."



[Soundbite] You Young(S. Korean national figure skater) : "I hope I will be able to enjoy the Olympic Games like when I had just started learning to figure skate."



Kim Ye-lim, who stands 170 cm tall and is known for her elegant acting, has earned a reputation for her unswerving determination. Despite her spinal injury, she won an Olympic berth in the qualifying round by staging a flawless free skating performance.



[Soundbite] Kim Ye-lim(S. Korean national figure skater) : "At times, I am worried if I can become a better athlete, and I lose confidence. But all I can do now is just try my best."



The two promising athletes are now ready to see the most glorious moments of their figure skating careers.



[Soundbite] You Young(S. Korean national figure skater) : "I hope to set the best record of my life at the Olympic Games. I want to exceed my own limits."



[Soundbite] Kim Ye-lim(S. Korean national figure skater) : "I want to stage my personal best at the Olympic Games."



You and Kim will compete in the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships slated for next week in Estonia as a finishing touch for their training.

