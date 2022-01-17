VACCINE PASS PARTIALLY SUSPENDED News Today 입력 2022.01.17 (15:38) 수정 2022.01.17 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to stop implementing the controversial vaccine pass system on private academies, study cafes, and large supermarkets. Authorities explain the system has been suspended for these facilities because the viral surge has declined since late last year and more medical resources have become available.



[Pkg]



The vaccine pass system has been suspended for private academies, study cafes, study rooms, department stores, supermarkets, museums and art galleries, movie theaters and performance halls. Starting tomorrow, individuals visiting these facilities are no longer required to provide vaccination records or negative PCR test results.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-chul(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "The government plans to remove the vaccine pass system on facilities where people constantly wear masks and discharge limited saliva droplets."



However, eating in study rooms or private academies is still prohibited. Restaurants and cafes inside department stores and large supermarkets are to be supervised separately. Health authorities have decided to maintain the vaccine pass system for entertainment facilities, indoor sports facilities, singing rooms, restaurants, cafes and internet cafes. The government said the revision to the system was due to a court’s contradictory ruling causing confusion in different regions. Previously, the Seoul Administrative Court passed a ruling last Friday halting the vaccine pass system for teenagers in Seoul as well as for department stores and supermarkets. But confusion ensued when on the same day the court dismissed a request for suspension of execution filed against the health minister. Meanwhile, the omicron variant is projected to become the dominant strain from this weekend. Last week’s omicron variant detection rate in Korea stood above 26%, more than double the rate from the prior week.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-chul(Minister of Health and Welfare) : "Korea can follow the path of other countries experiencing paralysis of the medical system and disruptions in social functions like education, care-giving, transport and fire-fighting."



In order to successfully counter the spread of omicron, the government plans to allow local clinics to participate in at-home treatment, as well as secure more treatment pills and build a more efficient drug administration and monitoring system.

