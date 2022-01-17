PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TOUR NATION News Today 입력 2022.01.17 (15:38) 수정 2022.01.17 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



During his visit to Gangwon-do Province, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung claimed that peace is economy and pledged to resume tourism in Mount Kumgangsan and other inter-Korean projects, Meanwhile, his People Power Party counterparty Yoon Suk-yeol courted voters in the Seoul metropolitan region with Seoul traffic and housing supply plans.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Goseong Unification Observatory Tower at the northernmost point of territory in Gangwon-do Province. He pledged to engage North Korea in non-political areas such as tourism and sports and to resume the Mount Kumgangsan tourism project that was halted in 2008.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Individual tourism has nothing to do with sanctions. South and North Korea had already agreed to resume Mt. Kumgangsan tourism."



He also presented plans to build a special tourism zone in the east coast, ranging from Wonsan and Mount Kumgangsan in North Korea to Goseong and Gangneung in South Korea, and to organize eco-tourism packages in the DMZ. Lee highlighted the importance of inter-Korean exchanges, claiming that keeping peace is how the province can revitalize its local economy. People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol presented campaign pledges for voters in Seoul. He pledged to build underground railways and expressways in the capital.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Once they are put underground, the surrounding areas can be used as commercial, residential and cultural facilities."



He would fund some 27 trillion won in cost by developing commercial facilities. His real estate pledges focused on supply. Yoon's plan involves providing 500,000 new houses in Seoul – 400,000 by raising floor area ration and relaxing other building regulations and 100,000 by putting railways underground. The two leading candidates are scheduled to appear at a New Year’s meeting of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do natives in Seoul on Monday. They are expected to present development ideas for the Gyeongbuk region and appeal to voters in that area.

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TOUR NATION

입력 2022-01-17 15:38:40 수정 2022-01-17 16:47:25 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



During his visit to Gangwon-do Province, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung claimed that peace is economy and pledged to resume tourism in Mount Kumgangsan and other inter-Korean projects, Meanwhile, his People Power Party counterparty Yoon Suk-yeol courted voters in the Seoul metropolitan region with Seoul traffic and housing supply plans.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Goseong Unification Observatory Tower at the northernmost point of territory in Gangwon-do Province. He pledged to engage North Korea in non-political areas such as tourism and sports and to resume the Mount Kumgangsan tourism project that was halted in 2008.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Individual tourism has nothing to do with sanctions. South and North Korea had already agreed to resume Mt. Kumgangsan tourism."



He also presented plans to build a special tourism zone in the east coast, ranging from Wonsan and Mount Kumgangsan in North Korea to Goseong and Gangneung in South Korea, and to organize eco-tourism packages in the DMZ. Lee highlighted the importance of inter-Korean exchanges, claiming that keeping peace is how the province can revitalize its local economy. People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol presented campaign pledges for voters in Seoul. He pledged to build underground railways and expressways in the capital.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "Once they are put underground, the surrounding areas can be used as commercial, residential and cultural facilities."



He would fund some 27 trillion won in cost by developing commercial facilities. His real estate pledges focused on supply. Yoon's plan involves providing 500,000 new houses in Seoul – 400,000 by raising floor area ration and relaxing other building regulations and 100,000 by putting railways underground. The two leading candidates are scheduled to appear at a New Year’s meeting of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do natives in Seoul on Monday. They are expected to present development ideas for the Gyeongbuk region and appeal to voters in that area.