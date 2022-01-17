KIM KEON-HEE’S PHONE CONVERSATION AIRED News Today 입력 2022.01.17 (15:38) 수정 2022.01.17 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



MBC has broadcast part of the phone conversations between Yoon Seok-yeol's wife and a journalist. They contain Kim Keon-hee's opinions on various controversial issues, including "MeToo" cases and former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. What's more, the recorded conversations point to the possibility that Yoon's spouse meddled in his election camp. However, pundits say the ripple effects of the disclosed audio files are not as significant as was initially expected.



[Pkg]



MBC and the YouTube channel Voice of Seoul have disclosed part of the phone conversations between Kim Keon-hee and a Voice of Seoul reporter. The two had phone conversations for six months from July 2021. From what Kim said, it seems she meddled in her husband's election campaign even though she holds no official title there. She said things at the election camp were a total mess and offered the journalist to join it to collect information for her. She even offered to pay him 100 million won. She also appeared to be well-informed on everything happening at the camp even after her husband joined the PPP. Regarding former election committee chief Kim Chong-in, Yoon's wife said he was eager to join the camp because he knew he had something to gain there. The conversations also contain Kim's opinions on various political issues. She said Ex-President Park Geun-hye was impeached by conservatives and the investigation into former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was blown out of proportion because of the ruling party's excessive attacks. She added Cho's enemy is none other than the Democratic Party. Kim said it was the Moon administration that helped her husband emerge as a presidential hopeful. She said there are no "MeToo" scandals among the conservatives because they make sure to pay their victims. She expressed pity for former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor An Hee-jung, adding she and her husband were on An's side. While denying accusations against her, Kim said she's a very spiritual person who likes to have conversations with spiritual gurus. In a letter to MBC, Kim denied she had ever meddled in Yoon's political affairs or his election camp. She also apologized for her "inappropriate" remarks when criticizing some liberal politicians involved in sexual exploitation. The PPP said Kim's right of objection has not been guaranteed sufficiently and vowed to announce its stance after the broadcast. The DP declined to comment, only saying it's up to the public to decide.

KIM KEON-HEE’S PHONE CONVERSATION AIRED

입력 2022-01-17 15:38:40 수정 2022-01-17 16:47:25 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



MBC has broadcast part of the phone conversations between Yoon Seok-yeol's wife and a journalist. They contain Kim Keon-hee's opinions on various controversial issues, including "MeToo" cases and former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. What's more, the recorded conversations point to the possibility that Yoon's spouse meddled in his election camp. However, pundits say the ripple effects of the disclosed audio files are not as significant as was initially expected.



[Pkg]



MBC and the YouTube channel Voice of Seoul have disclosed part of the phone conversations between Kim Keon-hee and a Voice of Seoul reporter. The two had phone conversations for six months from July 2021. From what Kim said, it seems she meddled in her husband's election campaign even though she holds no official title there. She said things at the election camp were a total mess and offered the journalist to join it to collect information for her. She even offered to pay him 100 million won. She also appeared to be well-informed on everything happening at the camp even after her husband joined the PPP. Regarding former election committee chief Kim Chong-in, Yoon's wife said he was eager to join the camp because he knew he had something to gain there. The conversations also contain Kim's opinions on various political issues. She said Ex-President Park Geun-hye was impeached by conservatives and the investigation into former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was blown out of proportion because of the ruling party's excessive attacks. She added Cho's enemy is none other than the Democratic Party. Kim said it was the Moon administration that helped her husband emerge as a presidential hopeful. She said there are no "MeToo" scandals among the conservatives because they make sure to pay their victims. She expressed pity for former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor An Hee-jung, adding she and her husband were on An's side. While denying accusations against her, Kim said she's a very spiritual person who likes to have conversations with spiritual gurus. In a letter to MBC, Kim denied she had ever meddled in Yoon's political affairs or his election camp. She also apologized for her "inappropriate" remarks when criticizing some liberal politicians involved in sexual exploitation. The PPP said Kim's right of objection has not been guaranteed sufficiently and vowed to announce its stance after the broadcast. The DP declined to comment, only saying it's up to the public to decide.