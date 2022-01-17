HDC CHAIR OFFERS TO RESIGN News Today 입력 2022.01.17 (15:38) 수정 2022.01.17 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The chairman of real estate developer HDC has offered to resign, following a fatal collapse at its construction site in Gwangju. Chung Mong-gyu also said there were problems with safety checks and his company is considering completely demolishing and rebuilding the apartment.



[Pkg]



HDC Group Chair Chung Mong-gyu made a public appearance a week after a deadly collapse occurred at his company’s construction site in Gwangju. While apologizing for the accident, Chung announced he will resign from the post of Hyundai Development Company chair.



[Soundbite] Chung Mong-gyu(HDC Group Chair) : "To take responsibility for the two accidents, I will step down from my HDC post."



However, he vowed to continue fulfilling his duty as the group’s major shareholder. Two fatal accidents occurred at HDC’s construction sites in Gwangju in less than a year. Last June, a building set to be demolished collapsed in a redevelopment area in Gwangju. On January 11, a facade of an apartment HDC was building in Gwangju collapsed, leaving one person dead and five others missing. The real estate developer has come under fire, following the series of fatal accidents, which raised allegations of cheap, faulty construction. Chung pledged to take all necessary measures to address the situation, saying he is deeply sorry for the accidents, which has damaged public trust in his company and the safety of apartments it built. Regarding the latest apartment collapse, the chairman said that if problems are found in the process of safety checks, his company will cancel contracts with apartment purchasers and completely demolish the building to rebuild it. Chung also announced other measures, including having outside inspectors conduct safety checks on buildings his company constructs across the nation. HDC will also extend the structure guarantee period from the current ten years to 30.

HDC CHAIR OFFERS TO RESIGN

입력 2022-01-17 15:38:41 수정 2022-01-17 16:47:25 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The chairman of real estate developer HDC has offered to resign, following a fatal collapse at its construction site in Gwangju. Chung Mong-gyu also said there were problems with safety checks and his company is considering completely demolishing and rebuilding the apartment.



[Pkg]



HDC Group Chair Chung Mong-gyu made a public appearance a week after a deadly collapse occurred at his company’s construction site in Gwangju. While apologizing for the accident, Chung announced he will resign from the post of Hyundai Development Company chair.



[Soundbite] Chung Mong-gyu(HDC Group Chair) : "To take responsibility for the two accidents, I will step down from my HDC post."



However, he vowed to continue fulfilling his duty as the group’s major shareholder. Two fatal accidents occurred at HDC’s construction sites in Gwangju in less than a year. Last June, a building set to be demolished collapsed in a redevelopment area in Gwangju. On January 11, a facade of an apartment HDC was building in Gwangju collapsed, leaving one person dead and five others missing. The real estate developer has come under fire, following the series of fatal accidents, which raised allegations of cheap, faulty construction. Chung pledged to take all necessary measures to address the situation, saying he is deeply sorry for the accidents, which has damaged public trust in his company and the safety of apartments it built. Regarding the latest apartment collapse, the chairman said that if problems are found in the process of safety checks, his company will cancel contracts with apartment purchasers and completely demolish the building to rebuild it. Chung also announced other measures, including having outside inspectors conduct safety checks on buildings his company constructs across the nation. HDC will also extend the structure guarantee period from the current ten years to 30.