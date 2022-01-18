VACCINE PASS REQUIREMENTS FOR STUDENTS News Today 입력 2022.01.18 (15:24) 수정 2022.01.18 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As reported yesterday, the government decided not to mandate the vaccine pass in large supermarkets, private academies and study cafes. But it is still pushing forward with requiring vaccine passes for teenagers. Unvaccinated students and their parents have to decide on whether or not to take the first shot within a week.



[Pkg]



The government is adamant in introducing the vaccine pass system for adolescents starting March 1. It said the mandate for the age group is necessary, as one out of four new COVID-19 patients is an adolescent amid the fast spread of Omicron. However, the vaccination rate among teenagers has been slowing down due to the winter vacation and the suspension of vaccine passes.



[Soundbite] Kim Ye-ryeong(High School Student(Unvaccinated)) : "Vaccine passes are suspended for private academies and study cafes. It is quite good. I will remain unvaccinated and watch the situation for the time being."



Under the government’s plan, teenagers have to take the first dose by January 24 in order to have their vaccine passes effective starting from March 1. However, there is controversy over different rules and unfairness by region, as a Seoul court ruled to suspend vaccine passes for adolescents in the capital city last week. Parents are left confused.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-hee(Middle School Student’s Parent) : "I don’t want my child to receive the second shot if possible, frankly. Every parent would agree."



It is virtually impossible for the government to mandate vaccine passes on teenagers before the court accepts the government’s appeal or delivers a ruling on the original case. The government expects the court to overturn its previous decision in the original case, as it suspended vaccine pass use at private academies and study cafes to guarantee students’ right to study. The government also vowed to fully prepare for the spring semester by conducting thorough inspections on private academies during the winter.

VACCINE PASS REQUIREMENTS FOR STUDENTS

입력 2022-01-18 15:24:37 수정 2022-01-18 16:45:23 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As reported yesterday, the government decided not to mandate the vaccine pass in large supermarkets, private academies and study cafes. But it is still pushing forward with requiring vaccine passes for teenagers. Unvaccinated students and their parents have to decide on whether or not to take the first shot within a week.



[Pkg]



The government is adamant in introducing the vaccine pass system for adolescents starting March 1. It said the mandate for the age group is necessary, as one out of four new COVID-19 patients is an adolescent amid the fast spread of Omicron. However, the vaccination rate among teenagers has been slowing down due to the winter vacation and the suspension of vaccine passes.



[Soundbite] Kim Ye-ryeong(High School Student(Unvaccinated)) : "Vaccine passes are suspended for private academies and study cafes. It is quite good. I will remain unvaccinated and watch the situation for the time being."



Under the government’s plan, teenagers have to take the first dose by January 24 in order to have their vaccine passes effective starting from March 1. However, there is controversy over different rules and unfairness by region, as a Seoul court ruled to suspend vaccine passes for adolescents in the capital city last week. Parents are left confused.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-hee(Middle School Student’s Parent) : "I don’t want my child to receive the second shot if possible, frankly. Every parent would agree."



It is virtually impossible for the government to mandate vaccine passes on teenagers before the court accepts the government’s appeal or delivers a ruling on the original case. The government expects the court to overturn its previous decision in the original case, as it suspended vaccine pass use at private academies and study cafes to guarantee students’ right to study. The government also vowed to fully prepare for the spring semester by conducting thorough inspections on private academies during the winter.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

