[Anchor Lead]
The presidential office said President Moon Jae-in will send Lunar New Year gifts to some 15-thousand socially vulnerable citizens and COVID-19 health workers ahead of the holiday. The gifts include local specialty products. Moon also wrote in a New Year’s card accompanying the presents that he will cherish every single day left in his term and conclude state affairs before he returns to the public.
- PRESIDENT MOON'S LUNAR NEW YEAR GIFTS
-
- 입력 2022-01-18 15:24:38
- 수정2022-01-18 16:45:23
[Anchor Lead]
