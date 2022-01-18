PRESIDENT MOON'S LUNAR NEW YEAR GIFTS News Today 입력 2022.01.18 (15:24) 수정 2022.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office said President Moon Jae-in will send Lunar New Year gifts to some 15-thousand socially vulnerable citizens and COVID-19 health workers ahead of the holiday. The gifts include local specialty products. Moon also wrote in a New Year’s card accompanying the presents that he will cherish every single day left in his term and conclude state affairs before he returns to the public.

