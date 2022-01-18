ELECTION CAMPAIGN IN FULL SWING News Today 입력 2022.01.18 (15:24) 수정 2022.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The top two presidential frontrunners both attended a New Year meet and greet event on Monday involving businesspeople from Daegu and Gyeongbuk region. They crossed paths again at a similar event with small business owners on Tuesday which marks 50 days to the presidential election.



[Pkg]



​A New Year gathering of business figures who hail from Daegu and Gyeongsangbukdo Province. Presidential contenders of the two major parties were also present. They each competitively stressed their special ties to the region.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "There’s a saying that it’s joyful just to see a crow from your hometown. Daegu and Gyeongbuk was where my bones, flesh and blood were formed."



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "My forefather held a local government chief in Gyeongju for 30 years and I also worked in Daegu on 3 occasions."



They also engaged in a war of nerves over Buddhist sentiment. The ruling Democratic Party leadership performed the 108 bows at Jogyesa Temple in an effort to address the aftermath of lawmaker Jung Chung-rae’s remarks that were seen as critical of charging admission fees to enter the Buddhist temples.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Former Prime Minister) : "I believe the heartfelt efforts made by DP lawmakers were acknowledged."



Meanwhile, the main opposition People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol took part in a Buddhist event where he underlined the preservation of Buddhist cultural assets. His move is viewed by critics as opportunistic amid the discord between the Buddhist circle and the ruling DP.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I sincerely thank the Buddhist circle for its role not only as a religion but also as protector and successor of cultural heritage."



On Tuesday, with just 50 days left to the March presidential election, Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung announced pledges to achieve a major transition in job creation while Yoon Suk-yeol met with social welfare workers to listen to their grievances.

