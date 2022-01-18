기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.01.18 (15:24) 수정 2022.01.18 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has unveiled six pledges on employment vowing to create over 3 million jobs by realizing a major transition in digital, energy and social service sectors. Especially to achieve a digital transition, he promised to raise 135 trillion won in public, provincial and private funds to invest in digital infrastructure.
Main opposition People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged to improve working conditions of social welfare workers such as introducing a unified wage scheme. He said many workers in this field do not receive pay that satisfies government guidelines, and vowed to resolve wage standards that are currently different by sector, region and the agency in charge.
