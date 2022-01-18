SIM RESUMES ELECTION CAMPAIGN News Today 입력 2022.01.18 (15:24) 수정 2022.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung has resumed her election campaign after days of self-reflection amid low approval ratings. Sim says she misjudged the reality. She vowed to bring to public attention issues that so far have been off-limits among the liberals. People's Party presidential nominee Ahn Cheol-soo says the government's supplementary budget bill is worse than the way past authoritarian governments tried to sway voters with money.



[Pkg]



"Greedy," "incompetent" and "the Democratic Party's copycat" are words that have been used to describe Sim Sang-jung. This is how the Justice Party's presidential nominee self-reflects on her missteps.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party Pres. Candidate) : "The values and principles of liberal politics have been shaken. I acknowledge my painful misjudgment."



Sim's remarks are believed to reflect her failure to respond appropriately to the Cho Kuk scandal while collaborating with the Democratic Party during the introduction of the mixed-member proportional representation system ahead of last year's general elections. Sim has vowed to regain trust for herself and her party during this presidential election campaign. She says she will abide by principles without blaming others. She promised to tackle social issues that so far have been off-limits in the liberal camp, such as privileged liberals.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party Pres. Candidate) : "I will renovate outdated liberal politics, which tries to avoid taboo issues."



On Tuesday Sim visited the Green Party to discuss climate change response and a single liberal presidential candidate. People's Party presidential nominee Ahn Cheol-soo blasted the government for its supplementary budget bill as a gift for the ruling party ahead of the presidential election.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People's Party Pres. Candidate) : "The current administration's malicious populism and use of money to pay voters is no different from how past authoritarian governments tried to sway voters with money."



Ahn is calling for adjusting the bill so it produces no national debt. On Tuesday Ahn met with Professor Choi Jin-seok, a harsh critic of President Moon Jae-in, in a bid to further extend his reach.

