TRILATERAL TALKS ON NORTH'S MISSILE News Today 입력 2022.01.18 (15:24) 수정 2022.01.18 (16:45)

Chief nuclear negotiators of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held a phone conference on the latest missile launch North Korea conducted on Monday. All of the three expressed concerns about geopolitical and security tensions in the region.



Top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan again held discussions on North Korea in less than a week. During a 30-minute phone conference, they shared information on the short-range ballistic missiles the North fired yesterday, Monday local time, and discussed how to address the issue. According to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, the three countries agreed to keep a close eye on Pyongyang’s moves while continuing their cooperation to make the Korean Peninsula situation more stable and resume dialogue quickly. Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the three chief negotiators had shared opinions and concerns about the North’s politics, and nuclear and missile development. They also agreed to make diplomatic responses and implement the N Security Council resolutions as well as strengthening nuclear deterrence in he region. U.S. Special Representative for North orea Sung Kim reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan. He expressed concerns about North Korea’s recent series of missile launches. But the envoy stressed the U.S. is open to dialogue with the North without any conditions. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said although the latest missile firing does not pose an immediate threat, it shows how Pyongyang’s weapons program can upset regional security. The U.S. State Department, however, said it is consistently maintaining its diplomatic approach towards North Korea. In the U.S., it appears the prevailing view is that it is necessary to watch North Korea’s next steps longer, as additional sanctions were imposed on the regime last week.

