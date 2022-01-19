SONG ON LAND DEVELOPMENT SCANDAL News Today 입력 2022.01.19 (15:19) 수정 2022.01.19 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil said in a radio interview today that he is determined to start a special prosecution process to find out the truth about the Daejang-dong development scandal even after the presidential election is over as dictated by the permanent special prosecutors act. Song said that he was dumbstruck when he saw reports about the transcripts of the conversations between Kim Man-bae and Jeong Yeong-hak in regards to the Five Billion Club and how ex-lawmaker Kwak Sang-do’s son had demanded money.

