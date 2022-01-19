기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SONG ON LAND DEVELOPMENT SCANDAL
입력 2022.01.19 (15:19) 수정 2022.01.19 (16:49) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil said in a radio interview today that he is determined to start a special prosecution process to find out the truth about the Daejang-dong development scandal even after the presidential election is over as dictated by the permanent special prosecutors act. Song said that he was dumbstruck when he saw reports about the transcripts of the conversations between Kim Man-bae and Jeong Yeong-hak in regards to the Five Billion Club and how ex-lawmaker Kwak Sang-do’s son had demanded money.
  • SONG ON LAND DEVELOPMENT SCANDAL
    • 입력 2022-01-19 15:19:13
    • 수정2022-01-19 16:49:34
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil said in a radio interview today that he is determined to start a special prosecution process to find out the truth about the Daejang-dong development scandal even after the presidential election is over as dictated by the permanent special prosecutors act. Song said that he was dumbstruck when he saw reports about the transcripts of the conversations between Kim Man-bae and Jeong Yeong-hak in regards to the Five Billion Club and how ex-lawmaker Kwak Sang-do’s son had demanded money.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!