GOVT TO SUPPORT STUDENTS’ HEALTH News Today 입력 2022.01.19 (15:19) 수정 2022.01.19 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Young students’ mental health is a growing concern amid the prolonged pandemic. The threat comes from decreasing outdoor activities, rising discord and a fear of infectious diseases and vaccines. The government has decided to increase support related to students’ mental health and vaccine side effects.



[Pkg]



As COVID-19 continues for the second year, many students suffer from anxiety and depression.



[Soundbite] (Student) : "I haven’t been getting enough exercise, so I feel more irritated and suffocated."



More time spent at home leads to more conflict while some develop excessive fears of contagious disease and vaccine.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jeon Hong-jin(Samsung Medical Center) : "Being trapped in depressive thoughts is a problem. If you worry too much about external circumstances, you lock yourself at home, don’t venture out and sink deeper into those thoughts."



In a survey on 1.73 million students, nearly 80-thousand were found to be in need of mental health management and care. For these at-risk students, the education ministry will provide a maximum of 3 million won each for physical and mental treatment costs. An around the clock online counseling service will also be available. Stronger support will also be provided to students experiencing vaccine side effects. Students who fail to receive compensation due to a lack of causality can still receive aid of up to 5 million won.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hae(Minister of Education) : "We prepared measures to alleviate public concern over serious side effects and to encourage safe vaccination."



But parents still feel nervous.



[Soundbite] (Parent) : "Compensation and support is meaningless when I'm not convinced of vaccine safety."



The vaccination rate among teens has gone up to 79% for the first shot and 68% for the second. But the infection rate still remains high with 1 out of four new infections being a teenager.

