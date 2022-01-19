NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.01.19 (15:19) 수정 2022.01.19 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s COVID-19 countermeasures meeting that individuals who were hospitalized for adverse reactions to the vaccines will also be exempted from the vaccine pass system. Currently, unvaccinated individuals exempted from the vaccine pass system include those who were released from quarantine after contracting the virus, those who had experienced serious abnormal reactions to first doses, and those taking immunodepressants or anticancer drugs.

The Gwangju Provincial Employment and Labor Agency and the Gwangju Provincial Police Agency investigating the collapse of the Hwajeong I-Park apartment building in Gwangju searched the Hyundai Development Company headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul this morning. The Ministry of Employment and Labor is reportedly examining whether the main contractor HDC was involved in design changes that caused the accident.

