기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.01.19 (15:19) 수정 2022.01.19 (16:49) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s COVID-19 countermeasures meeting that individuals who were hospitalized for adverse reactions to the vaccines will also be exempted from the vaccine pass system. Currently, unvaccinated individuals exempted from the vaccine pass system include those who were released from quarantine after contracting the virus, those who had experienced serious abnormal reactions to first doses, and those taking immunodepressants or anticancer drugs.
The Gwangju Provincial Employment and Labor Agency and the Gwangju Provincial Police Agency investigating the collapse of the Hwajeong I-Park apartment building in Gwangju searched the Hyundai Development Company headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul this morning. The Ministry of Employment and Labor is reportedly examining whether the main contractor HDC was involved in design changes that caused the accident.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-01-19 15:19:14
    • 수정2022-01-19 16:49:34
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at today’s COVID-19 countermeasures meeting that individuals who were hospitalized for adverse reactions to the vaccines will also be exempted from the vaccine pass system. Currently, unvaccinated individuals exempted from the vaccine pass system include those who were released from quarantine after contracting the virus, those who had experienced serious abnormal reactions to first doses, and those taking immunodepressants or anticancer drugs.
The Gwangju Provincial Employment and Labor Agency and the Gwangju Provincial Police Agency investigating the collapse of the Hwajeong I-Park apartment building in Gwangju searched the Hyundai Development Company headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul this morning. The Ministry of Employment and Labor is reportedly examining whether the main contractor HDC was involved in design changes that caused the accident.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!