CHANGES IN CARBON POLICIES

[Anchor Lead]



Starting Wednesday, daily habits that help reduce carbon emissions can earn you some extra bucks. Also a deposit rule will be introduced where people need to pay to use disposable cups. Here’s a rundown of some changes to carbon policies.



[Pkg]



A KBS entertainment show themed on carbon reduction. Married couple Lee Cheon-hee and Jeon Hae-jin are packing their bags for a camping trip.



[Soundbite] "We’ll have bean paste stew twice or so and this much red chili paste seems about right."



They use a glass container to bring some condiments. From now on for food deliveries, customers will receive reward points if they choose multi-use containers. 1,000 won will be saved per use, with a limit of up to 10,000 won. Reward points also apply when customers choose to receive an electronic receipt over a paper receipt and if they bring reusable containers when buying goods such as detergent. The program is called a “carbon neutrality point system.” People can receive the accumulated points, as much as 70,000 won per year, in cash or through credit card points. You can sign up online from Wednesday and the point refund starts in May.



[Soundbite] Min Jung-gi(Ministry of Environment) : "We first selected 6 areas including electronic receipts that are easier to keep track and where many people can take part. More areas will be added through suggestions by the public."



In contrast, carbon emitting habits will cost you money. For instance from June, people need to pay for disposable cups at cafes. The deposit will range from 200 to 500 won. You get the money back when the cup is returned. Starting November, convenience stores can no longer provide plastic bags to customers while paper cups will disappear from coffee shops.

