OMICRON TO BECOME DOMINANT STRAIN News Today 입력 2022.01.20 (15:18) 수정 2022.01.20 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Omicron variant is spreading quickly in Korea. The country reported 6,603 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 2,400 more than a week ago. Health authorities are preparing for adopting a new response system as Omicron is expected to become a dominant strain in the nation this week.



[Pkg]



The nation's COVID-19 tally surpassed six thousand for the first time in 27 days. The surge is attributed to soaring imported cases and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in local communities. Six out of every ten cases in the Honam region are the Omicron variant. In Gwangju, it now accounts for around 80 percent of new cases. In Gyeongsangbuk-do and Gangwon-do regions the percentage of Omicron cases is also rising quickly. Authorities say the variant is expected to become a dominant strain in the country this week and result in a new wave of coronavirus cases.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "Omicron will replace the Delta variant during 3 weeks of elevated restrictions, accounting for 80-90% of all infections. The surge in cases is inevitable."



The government will switch to a new response system if the daily cases surpass seven thousand. Rather than containing the outbreak itself, the focus will be on minimizing ICU patients and fatalities. Patients infected with the Omicron variant will also be allowed to receive at-home treatment. Seniors and patients with underlying conditions will be admitted to quarantine centers. However, oral antiviral pills, which are known to lower the risk of developing serious symptoms, have only been prescribed in 39 cases since January 14th.



[Soundbite] Cho Yoo-mi(Infectious disease doctor) : "Medications that are prohibited from being taken along with antiviral pills are used by too many patients, especially those 65 and older. They include medicines for diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia as well as health supplements."



Authorities plan to announce new rules on Friday after overhauling prescription criteria and procedures.

OMICRON TO BECOME DOMINANT STRAIN

입력 2022-01-20 15:17:59 수정 2022-01-20 16:47:19 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Omicron variant is spreading quickly in Korea. The country reported 6,603 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 2,400 more than a week ago. Health authorities are preparing for adopting a new response system as Omicron is expected to become a dominant strain in the nation this week.



[Pkg]



The nation's COVID-19 tally surpassed six thousand for the first time in 27 days. The surge is attributed to soaring imported cases and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in local communities. Six out of every ten cases in the Honam region are the Omicron variant. In Gwangju, it now accounts for around 80 percent of new cases. In Gyeongsangbuk-do and Gangwon-do regions the percentage of Omicron cases is also rising quickly. Authorities say the variant is expected to become a dominant strain in the country this week and result in a new wave of coronavirus cases.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "Omicron will replace the Delta variant during 3 weeks of elevated restrictions, accounting for 80-90% of all infections. The surge in cases is inevitable."



The government will switch to a new response system if the daily cases surpass seven thousand. Rather than containing the outbreak itself, the focus will be on minimizing ICU patients and fatalities. Patients infected with the Omicron variant will also be allowed to receive at-home treatment. Seniors and patients with underlying conditions will be admitted to quarantine centers. However, oral antiviral pills, which are known to lower the risk of developing serious symptoms, have only been prescribed in 39 cases since January 14th.



[Soundbite] Cho Yoo-mi(Infectious disease doctor) : "Medications that are prohibited from being taken along with antiviral pills are used by too many patients, especially those 65 and older. They include medicines for diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia as well as health supplements."



Authorities plan to announce new rules on Friday after overhauling prescription criteria and procedures.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

