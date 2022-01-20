AI ROBOTS IN PUBLIC DISINFECTION News Today 입력 2022.01.20 (15:18) 수정 2022.01.20 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean researchers have developed an artificial intelligence robot that can autonomously disinfect indoor public spaces. The robot can analyze the presence of viruses through security cameras and disinfect crowded spots on its own.



[Pkg]



As soon as customers finish their beverage and leave the table, a robot shows up to disinfect the area. It uses ultraviolet disinfection in particularly crowded spots that need intensive sterilization. This robot offers a helping hand to humans amid the growing importance of disinfection during the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Lee Joo-seok(Cafe manager) : "Thanks to this robot, which has professional disinfection capabilities, our staffs don't need to worry about disinfection and can focus on other duties."



This AI-based robot that can autonomously disinfect public spaces such as cafes and restaurants was developed by the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials. It can analyze in real time the presence of a virus via a security camera based on how many people are inside, and conduct disinfection operations on its own. The robot can identify particularly crowded spots and disinfect them with speed and precision.



[Soundbite] Kim Chang-hyun(Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials) : "The virus distribution map is being constantly updated so that the robot can automatically figure out which areas need to be disinfected the most."



The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials plans to find ways to provide disinfection robots to public venues after verifying its performance within this year.

