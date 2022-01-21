EXTRA BUDGET FOR SMALL BUSINESSES News Today 입력 2022.01.21 (15:22) 수정 2022.01.21 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



The Cabinet has approved a supplementary budget worth 14 trillion won that aims to provide additional support for small business owners and the self-employed hit by the pandemic. The budget will go towards providing 3 million won each to small business owners who suffered a decline in sales due to stepped-up distancing measures since last month. Funds will also be used to increase hospital beds. The government is expected to submit the budget plan to parliament on Monday.

EXTRA BUDGET FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

입력 2022-01-21 15:22:58 수정 2022-01-21 16:50:06 News Today

