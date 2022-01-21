기사 본문 영역

EXTRA BUDGET FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
입력 2022.01.21 (15:22) 수정 2022.01.21 (16:50) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Cabinet has approved a supplementary budget worth 14 trillion won that aims to provide additional support for small business owners and the self-employed hit by the pandemic. The budget will go towards providing 3 million won each to small business owners who suffered a decline in sales due to stepped-up distancing measures since last month. Funds will also be used to increase hospital beds. The government is expected to submit the budget plan to parliament on Monday.
