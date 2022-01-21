AUTHORITIES PREPARE FOR OMICRON SURGE News Today 입력 2022.01.21 (15:22) 수정 2022.01.21 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been two years since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Korea. On Friday the country reported over six thousand cases for the second day in a row, close to the seven-thousand threshold for switching to new measures targeting the Omicron variant. Health authorities are preparing busily, as the Omicron variant is expected to become a dominant strain in Korea next week.



[Pkg]



South Korea reported 6769 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Daily tally hovered at 3,000-4,000 for nearly three weeks. Two days ago the figures surpassed 5,000. On Thursday it surged to over 6,000. The Omicron variant, which is spreading rapidly, is expected to become a dominant strain in the country. Authorities say even if the virus tally surpasses 7,000, the new measures will not be enforced immediately.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "Sudden changes in testing and treatment the day after virus tally surpasses 7,000 may cause confusion. We will first announce when the new measures will be implemented and transition to the new response system in time for that."



Under the Omicron response system, rapid antigen tests will be introduced and the period of at-home treatment and self-quarantine will be cut. Those infected will be able to receive out-patient treatment at local clinics. However, community clinics are experiencing difficulties preparing for testing, examining and treating COVID-19 patients.



[Soundbite] Park Myung-ha(Seoul Medical Association) : "Negotiations with local governments did not go smoothly, as they are experiencing administrative problems regarding at-home treatment."



Health authorities urge the public to receive the third vaccine dose ahead of the lunar New Year holiday, during which a new coronavirus wave caused by Omicron is expected to hit the nation.



[Soundbite] Kwon Jun-wook(Central Disease Control HQs) : "The amount of antibodies that can neutralize Omicron surges by 10.5 to 28.9 times after the third dose. It's effective against the variant."



Authorities are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated, as they are nine times more likely to develop serious symptoms from COVID-19 than non-pregnant women. As for the funerals of those who die from COVID-19, authorities promised to let bereaved families hold funerals ahead of cremation as no cases of virus transmission from the deceased have been detected so far.

입력 2022-01-21 15:22:59 수정 2022-01-21 16:50:06 News Today

