[Anchor Lead]
South Korea and Egypt have signed a memorandum of understanding on a loan deal. Seoul’s finance ministry said that under the MOU signed during presidential summit talks in Cairo, Korea will provide Egypt with a one billion dollar loan from its Economic Development Cooperation Fund over the next five years through 2026. The fund was established in 1987 to offer credit assistance to developing nations to support their economic development and spur ties with Korea.
Kia Corporation says its first exclusive electric vehicle EV6 has been named Car of the Year at the 2022 What Car? Awards hosted by the British auto affairs news outlet What Car. The awards founded in 1978 is in its 45th year. The event chooses the best models for each category including Car of the Year. The EV6 won the Electric SUV of the Year honor as well.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022-01-21 15:22:59
[Anchor Lead]
