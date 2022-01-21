SUSPENSION BRIDGE OPENS AT MT. SOGEUMSAN News Today 입력 2022.01.21 (15:23) 수정 2022.01.21 (16:50)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Mt. Sogeumsan in Gangwon-do Province is a popular tourist spot for its giagantic suspension bridge located hundreds of meters above the ground. Recently another suspension bridge, which is twice as long, has opened in the area.



[Pkg]



The slopes of Mt. Sogeumsan are covered in snow. Two suspension bridges cross the valleys. The shorter one, was built in 2018 and has been visited by some three million tourists. The other one, twice as long, opened recently. Its name, translated as "Queasy Bridge," suggests it's probably not for those who are easily nauseated. The glass floor allows visitors to take in the beautiful valley view underneath their feet. Measuring 404 meters long and hovering 200 meters above the ground, this bridge is 100 meters longer than the suspension bridge in Daewangam in Ulsan. It's also the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Korea. It took two years to build and cost 11.3 billion won.



[Soundbite] Lee Seok-pyo(Wonju resident) : "I was startled when I saw the glass floor. I think everyone would like to visit this bridge after hearing about it."



This suspension bridge is part of the Grand Valley Project aimed at creating a large eco tourism zone in the Mt. Sogeumsan area. The first stage of the project has been completed. It includes a media facade drawn on a gigantic rock, a music fountain and the Sogeum Trail. The area is expected to draw two million tourists annually.



[Soundbite] Won Chang-muk(Wonju Mayor) : "We expect this area to become a top tourist attraction in South Korea once the mountain escalator, the sky park and the cable cars are completed."



Once the second phase of the project including a mountain escalator and cable cars are also completed by the end of the year, the Mt. Sogeumsan Grand Valley will be an amazing tourist hotspot.

SUSPENSION BRIDGE OPENS AT MT. SOGEUMSAN

입력 2022-01-21 15:22:59 수정 2022-01-21 16:50:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Mt. Sogeumsan in Gangwon-do Province is a popular tourist spot for its giagantic suspension bridge located hundreds of meters above the ground. Recently another suspension bridge, which is twice as long, has opened in the area.



[Pkg]



The slopes of Mt. Sogeumsan are covered in snow. Two suspension bridges cross the valleys. The shorter one, was built in 2018 and has been visited by some three million tourists. The other one, twice as long, opened recently. Its name, translated as "Queasy Bridge," suggests it's probably not for those who are easily nauseated. The glass floor allows visitors to take in the beautiful valley view underneath their feet. Measuring 404 meters long and hovering 200 meters above the ground, this bridge is 100 meters longer than the suspension bridge in Daewangam in Ulsan. It's also the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Korea. It took two years to build and cost 11.3 billion won.



[Soundbite] Lee Seok-pyo(Wonju resident) : "I was startled when I saw the glass floor. I think everyone would like to visit this bridge after hearing about it."



This suspension bridge is part of the Grand Valley Project aimed at creating a large eco tourism zone in the Mt. Sogeumsan area. The first stage of the project has been completed. It includes a media facade drawn on a gigantic rock, a music fountain and the Sogeum Trail. The area is expected to draw two million tourists annually.



[Soundbite] Won Chang-muk(Wonju Mayor) : "We expect this area to become a top tourist attraction in South Korea once the mountain escalator, the sky park and the cable cars are completed."



Once the second phase of the project including a mountain escalator and cable cars are also completed by the end of the year, the Mt. Sogeumsan Grand Valley will be an amazing tourist hotspot.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

