OMICRON BECOMES DOMINANT VARIANT News Today 입력 2022.01.24 (15:24) 수정 2022.01.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Omicron has become a dominant variant, as more than half of the nation’s COVID-19 patients were infected with it. Minister of the Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol said Monday that Omicron infections surged mainly in Gyeonggi and Jeolla provinces and the highly contagious variant was detected in 50.3 percent of domestic COVID-19 patients in the third week of this month. However, the number of critically ill patients has dropped to the 410 level for the first time in four weeks. Less than 20 percent of hospital beds for seriously ill patients are occupied.

입력 2022-01-24 15:24:28 수정 2022-01-24 16:47:31 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



