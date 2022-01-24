기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

OMICRON BECOMES DOMINANT VARIANT
입력 2022.01.24 (15:24) 수정 2022.01.24 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Omicron has become a dominant variant, as more than half of the nation’s COVID-19 patients were infected with it. Minister of the Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol said Monday that Omicron infections surged mainly in Gyeonggi and Jeolla provinces and the highly contagious variant was detected in 50.3 percent of domestic COVID-19 patients in the third week of this month. However, the number of critically ill patients has dropped to the 410 level for the first time in four weeks. Less than 20 percent of hospital beds for seriously ill patients are occupied.
  • OMICRON BECOMES DOMINANT VARIANT
    • 입력 2022-01-24 15:24:28
    • 수정2022-01-24 16:47:31
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Omicron has become a dominant variant, as more than half of the nation’s COVID-19 patients were infected with it. Minister of the Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol said Monday that Omicron infections surged mainly in Gyeonggi and Jeolla provinces and the highly contagious variant was detected in 50.3 percent of domestic COVID-19 patients in the third week of this month. However, the number of critically ill patients has dropped to the 410 level for the first time in four weeks. Less than 20 percent of hospital beds for seriously ill patients are occupied.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!