YOON'S PLEDGE BASED ON PUBLIC OPINION News Today 입력 2022.01.24

[Anchor Lead]



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol has announced his campaign pledges that are based on propositions from the public. One of them is to allow parents of young children to work from home. Yoon also promised to provide free meals to elementary school children from low-income families and households where both parents work.



The first campaign pledge that Yoon Suk-yeol picked from the ideas proposed by the public is to allow parents of young children to work from home. The idea to permit workers who have young children to choose to telecommute instead of working in the office was submitted by a woman in her 30s.



[Soundbite] Oh Hyun-joo(Submitted idea to Yoon Suk-yeol) : "In addition to the existing parental leaves, we need a more flexible working environment so that parents can juggle child-rearing and their careers."



Yoon accepted the proposition and said he's considering providing incentives to companies that allow their employees to work from home while raising their children.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I believe that expanding telecommuting is the right direction, regardless of the parenting issue. It's a great idea."



Yoon has picked four of some 1,500 ideas presented by the public, including one submitted by a doctor who is calling for measures to prevent national insurance information theft.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "If I am elected, I will execute my policies through communication between the government and the public using digital platforms."



As part of his policies to strengthen the government's responsibility for raising children, Yoon has pledged to provide free meals to more elementary school children from low-income families and households where both parents work. He promised free breakfasts as well as free lunches and childcare services for elementary school kids during school breaks. On Monday, Yoon announced his foreign and national security policies. This week he is also set to outline his beliefs and directions as a national leader.

YOON'S PLEDGE BASED ON PUBLIC OPINION

입력 2022-01-24

