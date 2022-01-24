IMPORTS OF JAPANESE BEER News Today 입력 2022.01.24 (15:24) 수정 2022.01.24 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The nation’s imports of Japanese beer edged up last year. The Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry said Monday that South Korea imported nearly 6.9 million dollars worth of Japanese beer in 2021, a 21.3 percent growth from the previous year. However, it is still 91.2 percent shy of reaching the figure recorded in 2018. This is mainly due to South Koreans’ boycott of Japanese products, which began in protest against Tokyo imposing trade curbs on South Korea in August 2019.

IMPORTS OF JAPANESE BEER

입력 2022-01-24 15:24:30 수정 2022-01-24 16:47:32 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The nation’s imports of Japanese beer edged up last year. The Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry said Monday that South Korea imported nearly 6.9 million dollars worth of Japanese beer in 2021, a 21.3 percent growth from the previous year. However, it is still 91.2 percent shy of reaching the figure recorded in 2018. This is mainly due to South Koreans’ boycott of Japanese products, which began in protest against Tokyo imposing trade curbs on South Korea in August 2019.