[Anchor Lead]
The nation’s imports of Japanese beer edged up last year. The Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry said Monday that South Korea imported nearly 6.9 million dollars worth of Japanese beer in 2021, a 21.3 percent growth from the previous year. However, it is still 91.2 percent shy of reaching the figure recorded in 2018. This is mainly due to South Koreans’ boycott of Japanese products, which began in protest against Tokyo imposing trade curbs on South Korea in August 2019.
- IMPORTS OF JAPANESE BEER
- 입력 2022-01-24 15:24:30
- 수정2022-01-24 16:47:32
[Anchor Lead]
