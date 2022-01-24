ALL-STAR VOLLEYBALL GAME OPENS News Today 입력 2022.01.24 (15:24) 수정 2022.01.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The popularity of pro-volleyball soared after Team Korea advanced to the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals. The All-star Game has been held for the first time in three years. Athletes presented their fans with much to see. Volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung made a surprise appearance.



[Pkg]



A large crowd of fans has gathered in front of a stadium. Tickets were sold out in just one minute. Volleyball fans couldn't wait to see their favorite stars at the All-star Game held for the first time in three years.



[Soundbite] Chung Da-hyun(Volleyball fan) : "I've come all the way from Suwon. I couldn't sleep well because I was excited. I'm wearing this costume to show my devotion to Athlete Hwang Min-kyung."



Prior to the event, a special guest made a surprise appearance. Kim Yeon-koung, who led Team South Korea to the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals, attended a ceremony dedicated to her seniors, who won a bronze medal at the Montreal Olympic Games in 1976. Donning uniforms with their funny nicknames written on their backs, the athletes displayed their hidden talent. Lee Da-hyun from Hyundai E&C won the Ceremony Prize for her enrapturing dance moves.



[Soundbite] Lee Da-hyeon(Volleyball athlete, Hyundai E&C) : "Young athletes like to have fun together. I just did what I always do in front of my colleagues. I didn't practice much for this."



The All-star Game was full of surprises. At one moment the athletes walked off the court in protest of the referee's decision. Lee So-young from Korea Ginseng Corporation stole the spotlight by winning her third Serve Queen Prize and the Women's MVP award.



[Soundbite] Lee So-young(All-star MVP) : "I can tell how popular volleyball has become. I want to thank our fans."



After a short break, the athletes will resume fierce competitions from Jan. 28.

