LEE JAE-MYUNG'S ELECTION PLEDGES News Today 입력 2022.01.25

[Anchor Lead]



Lee Jae-myung has promised to ease regulations on reconstruction of aged apartments in new towns such as Bundang and Ilsan, and expand the GTX high-speed train service during campaigning in Gyeonggi-do Province. In his political hometown of Seongnam, he even shed tears when talking about his family stories and the poverty he went through when he was young.



[Pkg]



During the announcement of his campaign promises for Gyeonggi-do Province, Lee Jae-myung suddenly made a deep bow, explaining that it was to apologize for the failures the ruling Democratic Party has committed.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "The people criticized the Democratic Party for having double standards and being hypocritical. I think they are not wrong."



As one of the campaign promises for the province, he said he plans to build more routes on the GTX high-speed train service and reduce the travel time to 30 minutes between any destinations in the capital area. Lee also promised to ease regulations on the reconstruction and redevelopment of aged apartments in new towns, such as in Bundang and Ilsan. He toured six cities and counties in the province to appeal to voters. In an impromptu speech at Seongnam Market where his parents worked, Lee elaborated on his unfortunate family stories and the poverty he grew up in. He then promised to pursue the politics that serve ordinary people, based on his personal experiences.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "Our lives, ordinary people’s lives and my one painful life are reflected on everything I do. I will do my best for a better world."



Regarding the controversial phone call in which he swore at his older brother, Lee offered explanations and called for a stop to rubbing salt in his family’s wounds. At Monday’s event, Lee Jae-myung was accompanied by former DP head Lee Nak-yon, one of his rivals in the party primary. Lawmakers close to the candidate also came forward to lend support amid his approval ratings remaining stagnant recently.



[Soundbite] Jung Sung-ho(DP Lawmaker) : "We, the so-called group of seven, will give up our vested rights. If Lee Jae-myung is elected, we will not take any government posts that are appointed by president."



In the party, some members proposed the so-called 86 generation step down from major political positions. This proposal will likely lead to more discussions on a possible reshuffle. Lee was to continue campaigning in Pocheon and five other provincial cities and counties on Tuesday.

