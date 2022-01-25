YOON’S PLANS ON NATIONAL SECURITY News Today 입력 2022.01.25 (15:40) 수정 2022.01.25 (17:02)

[Anchor Lead]



Yoon Suk-yeol unveiled his plans for diplomacy and national security. While pledging to safeguard peace with force, not language, he said he will help North Korea if it fulfills its denuclearization promise but will use all possible measures to stop its nuclear and missile development programs.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol first denounced the Moon Jae-in government for pursuing submissive policies towards North Korea. He even called the inter-Korean summits a political showcase.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "It is not summit diplomacy just to exchange pleasantries and empty agreements. It is a 'showcase' to exploit diplomacy and inter-Korean affairs for domestic politics. I would never pursue such 'showcase.'"



While vowing to defend peace with force, not language , Yoon promised to use all possible means to curb North Korea’s threats with nuclear and missile development. The main opposition candidate also promised to normalize joint military drills with the U.S. and THAAD base operations, which have been scaled down under the current government.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I will maintain solid defense readiness in alliance with the U.S. I will also boost South Korea’s actual response capabilities to curb North Korea’s missile and nuclear provocations."



He explained he will fully support and cooperate with the North if it adheres to its denuclearization agreement. Yoon stressed the U.S. is the primary ally and will build mutually respectful relations with China. According to his camp, the plans on diplomacy and national security highlight Yoon’s qualifications as a national leader, while the recent series of campaign promises were designed to improve the lives of the people. The announcement came ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. But the successive disclosures of recordings on his wife’s remarks continue to cause a political burden for Yoon. Yoon apologized for his wife’s claims that suggested Hong Joon-pyo and Yoo Seong-min had held shamanic rituals, too.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "As a public figure, I apologize to any one hurt by this recording."



Disputes over his wife’s remarks are continuing to even disrupt the main opposition party’s single team for campaigning, Yoon plans to focus on removing political risks caused by his wife for the time being, He will also announce economic and judiciary policies before the Lunar New Year holiday.

