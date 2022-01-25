DEPOSITS ON SINGLE-USE CUPS News Today 입력 2022.01.25 (15:40) 수정 2022.01.25 (17:02)

[Anchor Lead]



The system to levy deposits on single-use cups will be re-introduced after a 14-year hiatus. Starting in June, a deposit of 300 won will be imposed for the use of disposable cups at coffee shops, bakeries and fast food chains across the nation. In order to make the policy successful, the key is to raise the return rate of cups.



[Pkg]



At a coffee shop in Seoul,



[Soundbite] "Here is your drink."



a drink is served in a multi-use cup. After use, the customer returns the cup into a machine and retrieves the deposit on the cup automatically.



[Soundbite] Jeong Na-young(Office Worker) : "I drink two or three cups of coffee each day. I use multi-use cups to reduce trash."



Starting in June, mandatory deposits will be imposed on single-use cups across the nation. The measure affects some 38,000 businesses, such as coffee shops and fast food chains. Customers have to pay a deposit of 300 won when using disposable cups. But the problem is a low return rate.



[Soundbite] KBS News(Mar. 18, 2008) : "The system to impose deposits on disposable cups at coffee shops and fast food chains will be abolished."



The system was first introduced in 2003 but abolished five years later. It was because just 40 percent of used cups were returned due to inconveniences for customers. Therefore, the government is now focused on making it more convenient. People can get their deposits back at other stores. It is also possible to pick up abandoned cups on streets and return them. Consumers have multiple options to receive deposits, including payment in cash and bank transactions.



[Soundbite] Lee Ji-su(Office Worker) : "It would be better if return machines are in more places, as more people will be able to use them. It will also save time if we can return multiple cups at once."



Recycling companies will collect returned cups to use them as renewable resources. Unclaimed deposits will be used for public purposes, such as developing technologies to re-cycle plastic.

