S. KOREA REPORTS RECORD 13,012 CASES News Today 입력 2022.01.26 (15:35) 수정 2022.01.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The spread of the omicron variant is in full force. South Korea reported 13,012 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, surpassing the 10-thousand mark for the very first time. Authorities are concerned over how large the daily tally may grow. Starting Wednesday, testing and diagnosis rules will change in four regions including Gwangju and Pyeongtaek.



[Pkg]



Omicron is noticeably spreading by the day, with 13,012 new infections being reported on Wednesday. It’s the first time the daily caseload has surpassed ten-thousand since the start of the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "The percentage of Omicron cases will continue to rise in the next 2-3 weeks to account for 80-90% of the total. This will affect the number of overall cases."



From Wednesday, the government is implementing new response measures to better cope with omicron. The measures focus on managing high-risk groups. PCR tests will be given to only those at high-risk and designated respiratory clinics will take part in testing. The new rules are first being applied in four regions including Gwangju and Pyeongtaek after which they will expand nationwide likely after the Lunar New Year holiday. Also starting Wednesday and effective nationwide, there are also changes to the isolation period and the definition of fully vaccinated people. Regarding COVID-19 oral medication, the government had lowered the prescription age to 60 from 65 and older. It is now reviewing to include more recipients and lower the age to 50. The government says some 200 people who have taken the pills so far are getting better with no major side effects. On the vaccine front, over 50% of the population have received a booster shot. The government reiterates vaccination is the best defense against omicron and the roll out will continue even during the Lunar New Year holiday.

