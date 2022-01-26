AT-HOME TREATMENT PATIENTS SURGE News Today 입력 2022.01.26 (15:35) 수정 2022.01.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



As daily COVID-19 cases are spiking due to the Omicron variant, the number of patients receiving treatment at home is also snowballing. The government is trying to involve more community clinics into treating coronavirus patients.



[Pkg]



​In just two weeks the number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at home has doubled from 16,000 recorded on Jan. 11. As of Wednesday 12 a.m. some 32000 people were receiving at-home treatment. The nation's health care system can handle up to 58000 at-home patients. So far the number has already surpassed 50 percent of that capacity.



[Soundbite] Park Hyang(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "The number of asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms is expected to soar as the Omicron variant spreads. As a result, more and more patients will likely receive treatment at home."



With daily cases expected to top 20000-30000 next month, the government has decided to expand the number of clinics providing at-home treatments from 369 to more than 400. Participation on the part of community clinics is essential to make this happen, but securing personnel to handle emergency patients at night is a challenge. The Seoul metropolitan government plans to monitor at-home treatment provided by community clinics in all 25 districts of the capital from early February and is discussing ways to encourage more clinics to participate. The most viable solution is having community clinics take care of patients during daytime and centers run by local governments during night hours.



[Soundbite] Park Myung-ha(Seoul City Council) : "Patients who are unlikely to develop severe symptoms will be selected so that they can be tested, diagnosed and treated from home. Community clinics will monitor them once daily during their business hours."



Authorities are also considering collaboration between small clinics and hospitals as well as among various community clinics. Delivering at-home treatment kits such as oxygen saturation monitors and thermometers on time is also an issue. To ensure smooth in-person treatment of the surging number of coronavirus patients, the government plans to expand out-patient treatment centers from the current 51 to 90.

