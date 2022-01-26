N. KOREA FIRES TWO CRUISE MISSILES News Today 입력 2022.01.26 (15:35) 수정 2022.01.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



According to the South Korean military, North Korea launched two cruise missiles Tuesday morning, in its fifth show of force this year. It also comes five days after the regime hinted at resuming nuclear testing and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.



[Pkg]



​Following four test-firings of ballistic missiles, North Korea on Tuesday is believed to have fired two cruise missiles. A South Korean military official said they were fired from an inland area and they are believed to have traveled a considerable time over land. The exact launch location, direction and flight distance are being analyzed. In September, North Korea launched two new cruise missiles claiming they flew 15-hundred kilometers for 2 hours. The latest launch could be a test of an improved version of that missile or a different cruise missile showcased at a weapons expo in October. Compared to ballistic missiles, cruise missiles are relatively less destructive and slower in speed, but are highly accurate. The South Korean military said it is capable of detecting and intercepting such missiles, but if they bypass the target and fly at lower altitudes they can pose a threat.



[Soundbite] Shin Jong-woo(Korea Defense & Security Forum) : "If a mix of ballistic and cruise missiles are launched then that can disturb the defense network."



As Pyongyang declared last year, it appears to be trying to diversify its military power.



[Soundbite] Park Won-gon(Dep. of N. Korean Studies, Ewha Womans University) : "It’s very likely the North will advance and diversify tactical nuclear weapons into missiles that can reach S. Korea, Japan and as far as Guam."



Some observers say that despite the Beijing Olympics just around the corner and a U.S. carrier strike group currently training near the Philippines, North Korea, arguing its right to self-defense, can launch more missiles at any time.

