SEARCH OPERATION OF MISSING WORKERS
입력 2022.01.26 (15:35) 수정 2022.01.26 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

At around 5:30 p.m. yesterday, the search team sifting through the building collapse site in Gwangju found blood and work clothes apparently belonging to one of the missing workers as they searched through the 27th floor. The accident countermeasures headquarters said that it will take a long time to find the missing as rescuers have several layers of debris to look through. Consequently, thirty additional rescue workers and more search equipment will be added today to speed up the search.

