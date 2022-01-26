CANDIDATES’ WOO VOTERS IN FARMING AREAS News Today 입력 2022.01.26 (15:35) 수정 2022.01.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The two presidential frontrunners, Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol, are trying to sway voters in farming areas. Lee has promised an annual basic income of one million won per farmer, while Yoon has vowed to increase direct payments.



[Pkg]



​DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is stumping Gyeonggi-do Province, his political hometown. He has vowed to provide basic income to farmers, apparently targeting voters in the northern part of the province, which is home to a cluster of farms. He says each farmer will receive one million won annually from local governments, which will be funded by the central government.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Pres. Candidate) : "I will bridge the income gap between rural and urban areas and prevent the disappearance of farming villages."



Lee has promised 200,000 won in allowances to village chiefs and 100,000 won to the heads of rural neighborhoods. He also vowed to nurture rural areas into the hubs of renewable energy. Lee also announced measures to prevent land speculation in farming areas, mentioning allegations that his rival Yoon Suk-yeol's mother-in-law violated the Farmland Act. On Wednesday, Lee continued his tour of Gyeonggi-do Province for the fourth day. PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is promising to double the direct payment budget for farmers to 5 trillion won. This will result in 5 million won per farm on average.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Pres. Candidate) : "I will gradually reduce budget spending and eliminate unnecessary expenditures."



Yoon has pledged to lower the production of fossil fuels, such as coal, and cut fine dust by more than 30 percent during his term. He also promised to replace air purifiers in schools and nursing homes. On Wednesday, Yoon was scheduled to attended a policy forum on national security vision. He was also scheduled to visit the Committee for the Five Northern Korean Provinces to meet with displaced North Koreans and defectors.

